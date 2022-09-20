3 NHL stars announce their retirements on same day

Three NHL stars announced Tuesday they will be stepping away from the ice after lengthy careers.

Keith Yandle, Zdeno Chara and P.K. Subban all decided to call it quits. All three players competed for more than 10 years and have plenty of accolades among them.

While Yandle didn’t win a Stanley Cup, he was selected to three All-Star Games. The defenseman played for the Arizona Coyotes, New York Rangers, Florida Panthers and Philadelphia Flyers. He holds the record for most consecutive games played in the NHL with 989. He set the record in January.

Yandle wraps his career after 15 seasons. He scored 103 goals and added 516 assists.

He revealed his retirement in an interview with Barstool Sports’ Spittin’ Chiclets.

“I’m retiring from the game of hockey. … Taking my talents to South Beach and doing nothing,” Yandle said.

Chara spent most of his career with the Boston Bruins, even winning a Stanley Cup title with them in 2011. He was also the 2009 Norris Trophy winner and a two-time All-Star.

Known to be a fearsome bruiser, Chara retires as the active leader in penalties in minutes with 2,085 and the active leader in defensive point shares (105.1). He played for the Bruins, New York Islanders, Ottawa Senators and Washington Capitals during his 24-year career.

Chara will sign a one-day contract Tuesday and retire as a Bruins player.

Subban was a three-time All-Star and rose to stardom as the Montreal Canadiens pursued a Stanley Cup championship. While he’d never win a Stanley Cup title, Subban won the Norris Trophy in 2013 and was one of the top goal scorers for the Canadiens and later for the Nashville Predators.

He spent the last three seasons with the New Jersey Devils.

Subban wraps his 13-year career with 115 goals and 352 assists.

Subban made the announcement via his Instagram.