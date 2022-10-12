3 Philadelphia SWAT officers shot while serving homicide arrest warrant, suspect killed: reports

A suspect was killed in a shooting that left three SWAT officers wounded in Philadelphia early Wednesday after officers served a homicide arrest warrant to a suspect who then barricaded himself inside a residence, according to local media.

The shooting happened in the 800 block of 10th Street in North Philadelphia’s Poplar section around 6 a.m., FOX29 Philadelphia reported.

Two of the officers were shot in a leg, and the third was hit in the chest, according to the station.

The officers were rushed to a hospital and were reportedly in stable condition. Two of the officers were expected to be released from the hospital later Wednesday.

Three individuals were seen being led away from the scene in handcuffs, according to the station.

Philadelphia Police Captain John Walker told the station that officers returned fire at the suspect inside the home. The suspect was later pronounced dead.

Police did not immediately release additional information about the shooting.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.