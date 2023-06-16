3 young Ohio brothers shot and killed, mother wounded: sheriff’s office

Three young boys, all brothers, were shot and killed in Ohio, and their mother was also wounded, authorities said Thursday.

The boys, ages 3, 4 and 7, were shot at a home in Monroe Township, the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office said. Authorities initially received a call around 4:15 p.m. from a female screaming that “her babies had been shot.”

Minutes later, a second 911 call was made by a passerby driving on the road who reported a female juvenile running down the road saying “her father was killing everyone,” authorities said.

Responding sheriff’s deputies arrived at a home in the 1900 block of Laurel Lindale Road and found 32-year-old Chad Doerman sitting on a step outside.

He was detained and taken to the sheriff’s office to be interviewed by investigators.

The three boys were found in a yard with gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead at the scene after attempting life-saving measures. The boys’ 34-year-old mother was outside the home and had a gunshot wound to the hand.

She was taken to a hospital where authorities informed her that her sons had died.

Investigators have not said if Doerman is related to the children. The home in which they were found had no signs of forced entry and authorities were not searching for any suspects.

“Our hearts are once again broken tonight as we yet again ask the community to lift up those affected by this horrific incident,” New Richmond Exempted Village School District Superintendent Tracey Miller said in a statement.

The investigation into the killings is ongoing.