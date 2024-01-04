4 NFL teams see no Pro Bowl selections as rosters announced

The NFL Pro Bowl rosters are stacked with some of the biggest and brightest stars, including eight players from the San Francisco 49ers and seven from the Baltimore Ravens and Dallas Cowboys.

While it was a celebration for most teams, there were four teams that did not see players initially get selected to the Pro Bowl on Wednesday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Green Bay Packers, Carolina Panthers, Washington Commanders and New England Patriots were shutout of the Pro Bowl rosters. Guys like Jordan Love, Derrick Brown, Adam Thielen, Kamren Curl, Terry McLaurin and Kyle Dugger were initially on the roster.

Two teams, however, saw some of their players get named alternates.

LIONS FANS HAVE 2-WORD REBUTTAL FOLLOWING OFFICIATING CONTROVERSY IN TEAM’S LOSS TO COWBOYS

The Packers’ alternates include Rashan Gary, Kenny Clark, Elgton Jenkins, Jaire Alexander and Keisean Nixon. The Panthers’ alternates include Brown, Brian Burns, Johnny Hekker and JJ Jansen.

The Patriots may have seen some Pro Bowlers if the roster was not riddled with injuries. It is the first time since 2000 the team has not had a player make the Pro Bowl, according to ESPN.

For the Commanders, it is the first time since 1993 the team has not had a Pro Bowler. Washington traded Montez Sweat to the Chicago Bears earlier this season. He was named to his first Pro Bowl.

Alternates can be invited to the Pro Bowl Games if players drop out.

The Pro Bowl Games are set to begin on Feb. 1 in Orlando, Florida.