4-year-old girl critically injured in Nashville deliberate car attack

A 4-year-old girl was in critical condition after being shot while she was riding with other children in the back seat of a car that was deliberately attacked, Metro Nashville Police said in a statement.

The attack happened Tuesday evening in Nashville, as three young children, including the 4-year-old, sat in the back seat of a black sedan. The driver, a 22-year-old man, was shot in the arm, the statement said.

The two other children, 2-year-old twins, were not seriously hurt, the statement said. A photo released by police shows one side of the car peppered with bullet holes, and at least two tires shot out.

The sedan was stopped at a red light when two people got out of another car and opened fire, according to news outlets quoting Metro Nashville Police spokesman Don Aaron.

Police said in the statement that the shooting was apparently targeted, but did not immediately release more details. They said anyone with information about the motive for the shooting should call Nashville Crime Stoppers.