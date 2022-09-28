43-year-old woman, 6-year-old boy found dead in Arizona home

A woman and young boy have been found dead in a San Tan Valley home, authorities said Tuesday.

Pinal County Sheriff’s officials said deputies received a call about a suicidal person Monday afternoon.

When deputies arrived at the home about 46 miles southeast of Phoenix, they said the bodies of a 43-year-old woman and a 6-year-old boy were discovered.

Authorities said the bodies haven’t been identified yet and it’s still unclear if the woman was the boy’s mother.

The cause of the deaths will be determined by the county medical examiner’s office.

Sheriff’s officials said there are no suspects being sought in the two deaths, but the case has not yet been classified as a murder-suicide.