49ers’ Arik Armstead accuses Lions player of making racist remarks

San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Arik Armstead made a startling claim on social media Monday after Detroit Lions center Dan Skipper went viral for getting the game ball after the team’s win over the Washington Commanders.

Skipper made the first start of his career on Sunday. He had been in the league with the Lions and Houston Texans since 2017 and has ping-ponged from active rosters to practice squads to the free-agent market several times. His emotions produced a viral moment on social media.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

However, Armstead threw cold water on the moment when he accused Skipper of using racist language during games.

“So we cheering for racist now? Called multiple players the N word in games. Hard ER,” Armstead wrote on his Instagram Stories.

NFL journalist Dov Kleiman captured the accusation on social media before it disappeared.

BUCS SIGNING COLE BEASLEY TO PRACTICE SQUAD AMID INJURIES, SUSPENSION IN WIDE RECEIVER ROOM: REPORT

It is unclear when the racist comments were allegedly made or the reasoning behind Armstead’s claim.

Skipper never appeared in a regular-season game against the 49ers, where Armstead spent his entire career. The two teams did not meet in the preseason either between 2017 and 2022.

Skipper has appeared in 25 games over the course of his career. Sunday marked the ninth time in his career he took a snap on the offensive side of the football having been regulated to special teams for most of his career.

The Lions and 49ers played twice in the regular season while Skipper was in the NFL.

Once on Sept. 16, 2018, with the 49ers beating the Lions 30-27. Skipper was not on the Lions’ roster at that time. The last time was on Sept. 12, 2021. Skipper was not on the Lions’ roster at that time either.

The NFL nor the Lions immediately responded to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.