49ers, Browns players scuffle in pregame warmups before crucial game

It may be 50 degrees in Cleveland but things were heating up before the game between the Browns and the San Francisco 49ers.

The Cleveland Plain-Dealer caught a scuffle between players from both teams in the warmups. It was unclear what sparked the brouhaha but it appeared Deebo Samuel, Juan Thornhill, Trent Williams and Elijah Moore were among those involved. Williams was seen racing over and shoving a Browns player.

As 49ers players walked to the locker room to recoup, Browns players stared them down.

The Browns are coming into the game in need of a victory to keep pace with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore Ravens and the surging Cincinnati Bengals. The team is already playing without Deshaun Watson as P.J. Walker is set to be the starting quarterback against the 49ers.

San Francisco is entering the game 5-0 and on an incredible regular-season winning streak behind Brock Purdy.

The 49ers have won 15 consecutive regular-season games and most of them have been with Purdy at the controls. San Francisco has scored at least 30 points in eight straight games. If the Niners score 30 points against the Browns, they’ll become the fifth team in NFL history to score at least 30 points in nine consecutive games.

The 1999-2000 St. Louis Rams did it in 14 straight. The 49ers could also become the second team in NFL history to score 30 points and allow fewer than 30 points in each of their first six games to start a season.