49ers’ Christian McCaffrey gets engaged to longtime girlfriend Olivia Culpo

Christian McCaffrey still awaits a Super Bowl ring, but he will be donning a much more important one soon.

The San Francisco 49ers running back and longtime girlfriend Olivia Culpo got engaged earlier this week, the two announced on Instagram.

The couple collaborated on a post with the caption “4.2.23” sandwiched by two infinity emoji.

McCaffrey, 26, and Culpo, 30, were introduced to one another in June 2019. The reality star previously dated Nick Jonas for a couple of years.

The running back just wrapped up an eventful sixth NFL season. He was traded midseason from the Carolina Panthers to the San Francisco 49ers, who reached the NFC championship.

The Niners lost to the Philadelphia Eagles, who then fell to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

After playing in just 10 games total the previous two seasons, McCaffrey suited up for all 17 this season, earning him second place in the Comeback Player of the Year voting.

He made his second Pro Bowl last season after rushing for 1,139 yards and scoring 13 total touchdowns.

McCaffrey and Culpo both posted on Instagram over the last couple of days about a recent “road trip,” and many commented it was about time the NFL star proposed.