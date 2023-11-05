49ers’ Christian McCaffrey leaves fiancée Oliva Culpo in tears with surprise at her bachelorette party

San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey scored some extra brownie points with his fiancée, Oliva Culpo, this weekend as the team was on a bye week after their third straight loss.

Culpo was at her bachelorette party with her sisters and friends. On Saturday, she posted a video on TikTok of a waiter coming up to her with a “surprise from Christian.” The waiter handed her a remote control, and she pressed a button, which sent off fireworks in the distance.

Culpo was in tears.

She captioned the video, “Message to my younger self: good guys do exist.”

The model and former Miss Universe also posted the video on her Instagram. McCaffrey was praised for his “class.” One commenter wrote that the running back “scores even on his bye week!”

McCaffrey, 27, and Culpo, 31, were introduced to one another in June 2019. The reality star previously dated Nick Jonas for a couple of years.

The two got engaged in April after more than three years of dating.

In May, Culpo revealed she was trying to drop hints that she was looking for the ring. But to no avail.

“I tried to hint at what [ring] I wanted, and he was just so uninterested,” she said. “He was doing it on purpose. I was getting so annoyed. Honestly, my feelings were getting hurt, but he just wanted it to be a surprise, so it was absolutely amazing.”

The 49ers play the Jacksonville Jaguars next weekend.