49ers clinch NFC West title behind impressive Brock Purdy

The San Francisco 49ers are playoff-bound for the third time in the last four years.

The Niners clinched the NFC West crown with their 21-13 over the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night.

San Fran improved to 10-4 with the win, while Seattle’s postseason hopes took another hit, as they have now lost three of their last four games.

The Niners are on their third quarterback of the season – but they still look as good as they have all year.

The magic of Brock Purdy continued early, as he found George Kittle for a 28-yard touchdown. In fact, he completed his first 11 passes on the night. The Seahawks punted on their first four drives of the night, going three-and-out three consecutive times.

They settled for a field goal in the second quarter, but on their next drive, Travis Homer lost a fumble and the Niners were able to return it to Seattle’s six-yard line with less than a minute to go. Christian McCaffery then found the end zone to make it a 14-3 Niners lead just before the half.

The Niners got the ball to start the second half, and it was Kittle again, this time taking a 54-yard catch-and-run to the house, giving San Fran a 21-3 lead. Seattle got another field goal in the third quarter, and finally got their first touchdown of the game – a 10-yard Noah Fant reception – with 3:35 left to make it an eight-point deficit, but the Niners were able to run the clock out and clinch the victory.

Purdy finished 17-for-26 for 217 yards and two touchdowns, while Kittle led the way with 93 yards through the air on four catches, two of them touchdowns. McCaffrey also did his usual work, having 138 scrimmage yards (108 rushing, 30 receiving).

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith threw for 238 yards and a late score on 31 of 44 passing. Seattle had just 277 yards of offense.

In each of their last five playoff appearances, they have made it to at least the NFC Conference Championship, and if Brock Purdy continues his Cinderella ride, there’s no reason to think that wouldn’t be the case this upcoming January.