49ers’ Deebo Samuel apologizes for stepping over cameraman knocked down in touchdown run

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel was caught up in the “moment” when he stepped over a cameraman after barreling into him while scoring the first of many touchdowns in the Niners’ 35-7 rout of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

The Pro Bowl wideout took to Twitter on Monday to apologize to the cameraman, saying he hadn’t realized he stepped over him until watching tape.

“My apologies for stepping over the camera guy. Definitely didn’t realize I did it until watching the tape,” he said in a tweet. “Was just in the moment. My apologies my guy.”

Samuel knocked into the cameraman on the sideline early in the first quarter after connecting with rookie quarterback Brock Purdy on a short pass for a 13-yard touchdown run. Without helping the man up, Samuel stepped over him and rejoined his teammates for an end zone celebration.

Later in the first half of the game, Samuel was carted off the field with what looked like a significant knee injury. On Monday he was diagnosed with a sprained left ankle and MCL in his left knee.

He is expected to miss a couple of weeks.

Samuel has 54 catches for 612 yards and two TDs, along with 228 yards rushing and three TD runs this season.

