49ers’ Dre Greenlaw, Eagles’ head of security ejected after altercation during game

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw has been ejected from the game against the Philadelphia Eagles after clashing with the head of security for his opponent.

Dom DiSandro, known as “Big Dom” to many in the Philly community, has been a part of the Eagles’ organization since 1999 and has been seen on the sidelines as head of security for all players, coaches and staff for the team.

DiSandro stepped in front of Greenlaw after the 49ers star linebacker suplexed DeVonta Smith out of bounds and was flagged for unnecessary roughness.

DiSandro seemed to have words for Greenlaw that he didn’t like, leading to the linebacker swiping at him.

That’s when officials and both teams started to get more involved to break things up before it got physical.

After deliberating about the slam of Smith and swiping at DiSandro, Greenlaw was ejected from the game. His loss is an obvious big one as he came into this game with 79 combined tackles, five for loss and 1.5 sacks.

But while the Lincoln Financial Field crowd was applauding the officials’ decision to eject Greenlaw, DiSandro was also sent off the field.

Boos flooded the field as DiSandro slowly walked off the Eagles’ sideline.

The Philadelphia Inquirer says Jason Kelce calls DiSandro “Papa Bear” as everyone in the organization appears to love the guy. He usually likes to stay in the background, but he’s a trusted figure no matter on the field or off it.

Fans were even able to purchase “Big Dom” T-shirts with his likeness on them to help the Eagles Autism Foundation as he started to come into the spotlight.

DiSandro directs security at the team’s training complex while being responsible for all security measures related to team travel, logistics and more. He’s also responsible for providing education to players, coaches and staff with regard to the league’s personal conduct policy.

Since the scuffle between Greenlaw and DiSandro, things have gotten chippy between both teams as this battle of NFC powerhouses heats up in the second half.