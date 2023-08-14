49ers execute wild tip drill for touchdown vs Raiders

There can still be excitement in pro football even if the NFL is only in preseason, and the San Francisco 49ers proved that against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday night.

In the final preseason game of the week, 49ers quarterback Trey Lance faked the handoff on a play-action pass, rolled to his left and tried to throw to his target in the tightest of windows. The ball looked like it was going to get intercepted by Raiders defensive back Duke Shelley.

Shelley failed to complete the catch, and instead, went off his chest. He batted it again with his right hand, but 49ers tight end Ross Dwelley was at the right place at the right time to make the touchdown grab.

Lance probably should not have thrown the ball to begin with, but the high-risk pass yielded a high reward.

San Francisco tied the game at 7 apiece with the score, but it was the only time they would score in the entire game. Las Vegas scored 27 consecutive points to end the game.

Raiders rookie quarterback Aidan O’Connell was 15-of-18 with 141 passing yards and a touchdown pass. Chase Garbers was 3-for-5 with 11 passing yards and a touchdown pass. Zamir White and Sincere McCormick each had a rushing touchdown.

Lance was 10-of-15 with 112 passing yards with a touchdown pass. He was sacked four times. Sam Darnold was 5-of-8 with 84 passing yards. Brandon Allen was also 5-of-8 with 36 passing yards and an interception.