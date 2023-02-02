49ers Fred Warner’s wife says why she ‘probably will never’ go back to Eagles’ stadium after NFC Championship

Philadelphia fans are notorious for being rowdy, but it is not uncommon for them to take it too far.

That was how the wife of San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner felt when she attended the NFC Championship at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Niners visited the Eagles on Sunday, and in a TikTok, Syndey Warner (nee Hightower) said she “didn’t feel very safe” at the stadium, and added she “probably will never go back.”

Warner said she had to hide a red bag (red is the Niners’ primary color), but when a “drunk” fan spotted it, he “got in my face.”

“Their whole thing is like intimidation, so I try my best just to not let it get to me,” the former “The Bachelor” contestant said. “Just like stay stone-faced and just walk and let them throw stuff at you and say all the things and just like get to where you’re going. Just like block it out.”

However, some fans even allegedly wished for her plane to crash.

The Eagles won the game, 31-7, to advance to their second Super Bowl in five years.

They will face the Kansas City Chiefs, but the game will be played at the neutral site State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.