49ers’ George Kittle fined over $13k for profane Cowboys shirt: report

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle said Thursday that he expected to be fined by the NFL after pulling up his jersey and revealing a shirt disparaging the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

It appears that Kittle’s expectation was spot on.

Kittle was fined $13,699 for “use of abusive language” on the shirt, according to an ESPN report on Friday.

The four-time Pro Bowler pulled up his jersey after a fourth-quarter score by running back Jordan Mason, revealing a message on his undershirt.

“F— Dallas,” the shirt read.

On Thursday, Kittle told reporters that while he had not heard from the league regarding any punishment, he did expect some type of fine.

“Probably to get a fine,” Kittle said Thursday. “I wore a personalized T-shirt. Maybe an inappropriate word.”

“It is what it is. It’s a decision I made,” he continued. “If they want to fine me, they fine me.”

Kittle made it clear he had no regrets with his decision, regardless of the outcome from the league.

“One hundred percent. I’d do it again,” Kittle said.

The 49ers have looked like the best team in football through five games as they are one of just two teams – the other being the Philadelphia Eagles – to not lose a game this season.

Against Dallas, the 49ers’ defense allowed just 197 total yards and intercepted Dak Prescott three times.

Kittle had three catches against the Cowboys, all for touchdowns, as the Niners won 42-10.

San Francisco faces the Cleveland Browns in Week 6.