49ers get first Thanksgiving win in 51 years with victory over Seahawks

It had been a long time waiting for the San Francisco 49ers to get a victory on Thanksgiving, but on Thursday that day finally came.

They won their very first game on the holiday back in 1972, but lost their next two Thanksgiving games in 2011 and 2014, the latter of which was against their opponents on this year’s holiday, the Seattle Seahawks.

But 51 years after their first win, Turkey Day was victorious in the Bay Area, with the Niners throttling their NFC West rivals, 31-13.

The first half was all 49ers, as Christian McCaffrey found the end zone twice and Deebo Samuel also ran in a score.

Jason Myers even missed a field goal as time expired in the first half for the Seahawks, and the Niners went into the locker room up 24-3, silencing a normally raucous Seattle crowd.

The Seahawks punted on the opening drive of the second half, putting San Fran in prime position to put the game away early. However, Brock Purdy threw a pick-six to Jordyn Brooks, and suddenly, Seattle was back in it.

After forcing a punt, Seattle had to settle for a field goal shortly before the third quarter ended to cut their deficit to 11.

Both teams exchanged punts, but with 7:51 to go, Purdy found Brandon Aiyuk for a 28-yard score, and the Niners were up 31-13, essentially icing the contest. The Seahawks turned the ball over on downs on the ensuing drive and never got the ball back.

The Niners (8-3) increased their lead in the division, as the second-place Seahawks dropped to 6-5.

In his quest for Offensive Player of the Year, McCaffrey ran for 114 yards on his 19 carries, two of which were scores. Purdy went 21-of-30 for 209 yards. Samuel led all players with seven receptions and 79 yards.

San Fran will visit Philly for an NFC Championship rematch (and possibly another preview) with the 9-1 Eagles. Seattle heads to Dallas for a date with the Cowboys (8-3), who were victorious earlier in the holiday, next Thursday.

