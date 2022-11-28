49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo expresses frustration with low hit from Saints player: ‘There’s no place for that’

San Francisco 49ers star Jimmy Garoppolo took issue with a low hit he took from New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Malcolm Roach during the team’s 13-0 victory on Sunday.

Garoppolo was scrambling outside the pocket when Roach came in for the hit. Garoppolo came up limping after the play and spoke about it to reporters.

“You’ve got to be smart as players, look out for one another,” he said after the game, via 49ers Web Zone. “There’s no place for that. I’m all right. A little sore but nothing bad.”

Garoppolo threw for 222 yards and a touchdown to Jauan Jennings who made a terrific catch. However, it was the defense that really came through for the 49ers.

San Francisco shutout New Orleans – the first time that’s happened to the Saints since 2001. The Saints’ active scoring streak was att 332 games, and it was the fourth longest in NFL history. Alvin Kamara had two fumbles on the day and lost both of them.

49ers players Samson Ebukam and Dre Greenlaw were credited with the fumble recoveries.

Talaona Hufanga led the team with nine tackles and Fred Warner added seven. Greenlaw finished with five tackles and a pass defended while Ebukam had two tackles.