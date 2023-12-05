49ers’ Kyle Shanahan has no ‘hard feelings’ toward Eagles head of security ‘Big Dom’ DiSandro

Sunday’s NFC championship rematch featured one of the most bizarre ejections in recent memory.

Dom DiSandro, the Philadelphia Eagles’ head of security, was tossed from the sidelines after getting into an altercation with Dre Greenlaw of the San Francisco 49ers.

DiSandro, known as “Big Dom” to many in the Philly community, has been a part of the Eagles’ organization since 1999 and has been seen on the sidelines as head of security for all players, coaches and staff for the team.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

DiSandro stepped in front of Greenlaw after the 49ers star linebacker suplexed DeVonta Smith out of bounds and was flagged for unnecessary roughness.

“Big Dom” seemed to have words for Greenlaw that he didn’t like, leading to the linebacker swiping at him. That’s when officials and both teams started to get more involved to break things up before it got physical.

Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan originally said he was “not a fan” that “someone not involved in a football game can taunt our players like that and put their hand in our guy’s face.”

But now that the dust has settled down, he walked back his comments a bit.

JETS’ AARON RODGERS SAYS MEDIA LEAKS ARE A ‘PROBLEM WITH THE ORGANIZATION’ AFTER LATEST ZACH WILSON REPORT

“I definitely don’t have any hard feelings towards Dom or anything like that,” he told reporters on Monday, via CBS Sports. “I don’t want anyone to go too hard on him. I think he just got caught in a weird situation and an emotional situation. So, no hard feelings towards him. I know a lot of people who know him and speak very highly of him. I just couldn’t believe we lost our player because of it.”

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni apologized to Shanahan for the incident.

“It was really more so to say to Kyle, we respect you guys and your team. That’s what that was about,” Sirianni said. “I haven’t heard anything from the league. Dom is as good as they get in this business. I’m so thankful for him. He’s going to always try to diffuse situations, right? That’s what he does. That’s his job.

“I know in Dom’s heart, he truly was trying to diffuse the situation right there. I’m sad that it came to what it came to, that anybody got thrown out of the game. The play was what it was. There was a lot of emotion in that game. I’ve seen Dom have to do that before where he’s trying to diffuse the situation. Again, that’s what he does.”

DiSandro directs security at the team’s training complex while being responsible for all security measures related to team travel, logistics and more. He’s also responsible for providing education to players, coaches and staff with regard to the league’s personal conduct policy.

The Niners won the game, 42-19, to improve to 9-3 on the season. Philly dropped to 10-2.

Fox News’ Scott Thompson contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.