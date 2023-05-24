49ers’ Kyle Shanahan hopeful Brock Purdy will make Week 1 return: ‘I feel pretty optimistic about that’

The San Francisco 49ers have stayed away from any specifics when it comes to Brock Purdy’s return as he continues to rehab an elbow injury he sustained during the NFC championship. But head coach Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday the hope is the second-year quarterback will be ready to go Week 1.

Purdy’s recovery since undergoing surgery in early March to repair the UCL in his throwing arm has gone seemingly well. Last month, he reported to offseason workouts and had said the goal was to begin throwing again in June.

Shanahan told reporters Tuesday that while he still isn’t putting any weight on the arm, the Niners are hopeful Purdy will recover in time to be available for their Week 1 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

49ERS’ DISASTER IN NFC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME LEADS TO NEW NFL BYLAW FOR 2023 SEASON

“We’re hoping for Week 1, and I feel pretty optimistic about that,” Shanahan said.

“That’s what we’re hoping for, that he’ll be ready to play in Week 1, and, usually, that doesn’t mean that’s the day he comes back. Usually, you have to come before that to make that goal and that’s kind of the goal we’re hoping for. And I don’t have any reason to think differently.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Purdy said Tuesday his rehab is going well, and “the plan” is to begin throwing next week. He said the “goal” was to be ready for Week 1 as Shanahan noted, adding they are taking it “one day at a time.”

“I feel good, arm is feeling good,” Purdy said. “To say I’m going to be ready by this time or this time, we’re not trying to label any kind of timeline like that. For sure, though, that’s a goal. You want to be ready for the season, and if that’s the case, great. But we’re just taking it one day at a time and don’t want to say anything that we regret down the road or whatever.”

For now, San Francisco continues to work with quarterbacks Trey Lance and Sam Darnold as OTAs began this week. Shanahan said Lance has been getting first-team reps to start, but he’s been promising reps for both quarterbacks.

“They’ve had two days. I thought they’ve done a great job,” Shanahan said. “We’re just putting our base stuff in on offense and defense, and I thought that it’s been two really good days for them.”