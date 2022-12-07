49ers might not lose Jimmy Garoppolo for season after doctors huddle on broken foot: report

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo’s season may not be done after all.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Garoppolo’s season was done after he suffered a fractured left foot in a win over the Miami Dolphins Sunday.

However, further tests showed it is not a Lisfranc injury, so he will not need surgery and has a chance to play again this season, per ESPN.

The report added that Garoppolo may have a chance to return in 7-8 weeks, which would be playoff time for San Francisco. This is the proposed timeline if rehab goes well.

While Garoppolo’s injury still leaves question marks at the most important position in football, having a chance for him to return to the playoffs is better than losing him the rest of the way.

Seventh-round pick Brock Purdy replaced Garoppolo Sunday and played well in Shanahan’s offense. He threw for 210 yards with two touchdowns and one interception with a 67.6% completion rate.

The Niners also signed veteran journeyman quarterback Josh Johnson. The 36-year-old joins his seventh NFL team since 2009, when he entered the league with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The 49ers lead the NFC West at 8-4 with the Seattle Seahawks behind them at 7-5. Purdy will likely get the call to start, surrounded by some of the best offensive weapons in the game, including Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel.

Purdy also got support from his teammates, like veteran linebacker Fred Warner.

“He’s played against the best defense in the league for the past 13 weeks,” Warner said, via NBC Sports Bay Area, referring to the Niners’ defense. “He’ll be fine.”

The 49ers do have the NFL’s best defense in yards allowed per game (283.9) and points allowed (15.8), which should help the offense moving forward.

San Francisco will host Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next week before a critical Thursday night battle with the Seahawks.