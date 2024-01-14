49ers player throws shade at Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa during playoff loss

Tua Tagovailoa couldn’t help the Miami Dolphins break their winless-playoff-game drought, which has stood since 2000, on Saturday night in a blowout loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

A San Francisco 49ers player thinks it’s because he’s too soft.

Willie Snead IV, a depth wide receiver for the Niners, commented on Tagovailoa’s play over social media as he watched the 26-7 defeat of the Dolphins.

“The Dolphins will be good when Tua stop acting soft AF,” Snead posted on X with a “100” emoji at the end of it.

The weather certainly played a factor in this one, as it was the fourth-coldest game in NFL history at minus-4 degrees Fahrenheit when the Dolphins took the field. Yet, Miami had one of the best offenses all season.

Despite the frigid temperatures, Dolphins fans certainly hoped head coach Mike McDaniel could scheme up some things to counteract it and get points on the board.

While Tyreek Hill, the former Chief, ripped off a 53-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter, Tagovailoa had trouble connecting with his receivers the rest of the way. The Hill ball was very much underthrown, as the star receiver made some magic happen by coming back to the ball and making some Chiefs miss to get the Dolphins on the board.

But Tagovailoa finished 20-for-39 for 199 yards with one touchdown and one interception, which came on a ball to Jaylen Waddle that was too high and one he would likely tell you he should’ve hit.

Credit must be given to the Chiefs’ defense and defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, who drew up some perfect blitzes and coverages to disrupt Tagovailoa all game long. In the end, though, Dolphins fans don’t care about that.

They want their quarterback to perform, especially in playoff situations.

Another year has gone by where a potent Dolphins team, riddled with talent, couldn’t make a deep playoff run. Granted, they were riddled with injuries as well, especially on the defensive side of the ball, as the team was missing regular season starters Jaelan Phillips, Bradley Chubb, Andrew Van Ginkel and others in this game.

None of that matters in the end. The Chiefs took care of business and will move on to the Divisional Round, while the Dolphins will regroup and hope next year sees different results.

And perhaps some warmer weather.