49ers quarterback Trey Lance offers ‘no comment’ on trade rumors

Trade rumors surrounding San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance are heating up ahead of the NFL Draft on Thursday, but the 2021 first-round pick has “no information” to offer on the situation.

Lance, who was visiting his alma mater – North Dakota State – on Saturday ahead of their spring game, provided no details when asked about the recent reports linking him to any potential trade.

“I got no comment on that,” Lance told InForum’s Mike McFeely. “I have no information.”

The quarterback situation in San Francisco has been complicated by a number of injuries during the 2022 season and an unsuspecting breakout performance by “Mr. Irrelevant,” Brock Purdy.

Last week, the NFL Network reported that the 49ers had received several calls inquiring about Lance as Purdy continues to appear as the front-runner for the starting job in 2023.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters at the Annual League Meeting in March that Lance entered the 2022 season as the starting quarterback, but after suffering a season-ending ankle injury, paired with Purdy’s unsuspecting performance that took the Niners to the NFC Championship, the landscape of this offseason would be much different.

“We’re going to start whoever gives us the best chance to win,” Shanahan said at the time. “Brock’s a guy who’s leading that because we’ve seen him play. But he’s hurt right now, and I don’t know if we’ll have him Week 1 and I don’t know if we’ll have him in training camp. I think there’s a possibility on all that.”

Purdy reported to the start of voluntary offseason workouts earlier this month, but the length of his rehab will undoubtedly play into what happens next.

For now, Lance is certainly still in the running.

“I wouldn’t change anything that we’ve made about the decision with Trey,” CEO Jed York said earlier this month. “I think Trey has a chance to be great. But it’s a bonus when you get somebody at the end of the seventh round that ends up coming in and being very impactful for your team.”