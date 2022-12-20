49ers rookies hit with an outrageous dinner bill, Arik Armstead insists it was a ‘prank’

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Drake Jackson and the other rookies on the team learned just what it costs to make it in the league, even as the team claimed the NFC West title last week.

Jackson posted the video on Instagram of what appeared to be the bill for the dinner, totaling just over $322,391. The eye-popping number had everyone on social media aghast, and they could not believe that could have been the final tally for the bill.

The rookie dinner is a tradition among NFL teams when the veterans would rack up a high price tag and make the rookies split the cost. Sounds like fun, especially for the defensive players who are making less than $1 million per season while trying to live and work in the Bay Area.

49ers star Arik Armstead, however, cleared the air about the dinner. He tweeted that the high bill was a “prank.”

“Y’all silly if you thought a dinner can cost 300k. It was a prank. The waitress went overboard. The dinner was 7500 me and 2 other vets gave 1k towards it. The rooks split 4500. We had a great time too. I had good vets as a young player I would never do a rookie like that,” Armstead tweeted.

The 49ers did have much reason to celebrate.

San Francisco’s defense is the best in the league. They rant No. 1 in points allowed and yards allowed. The team picked up its 10th win of the season on Thursday against the Seattle Seahawks, matching their total from last year.