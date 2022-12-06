49ers signing Baker Mayfield would ‘surprise me right now,’ coach Kyle Shanahan says

Former first-overall pick Baker Mayfield is looking for a team, and the organization in the Bay Area sure could use some help at the quarterback position.

The San Francisco 49ers lost their second starting quarterback for the season on Sunday as Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a broken left foot against the Miami Dolphins.

Seventh-round draft pick Brock Purdy filled in admirably for Garoppolo, completing 25 of 37 passes for 210 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception, in the 49ers’ 33-17 win. However, San Francisco also lost Trey Lance at the beginning of the year, thinning the quarterback room.

PANTHERS TO RELEASE BAKER MAYFIELD AFTER ACQUIRING HIM IN THE OFFSEASON: REPORT

Enter Mayfield, who was released by the Carolina Panthers on Monday and is available on the waiver wire until 4:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

Mayfield would have to fall to San Francisco’s waiver spot – No. 24 – or clear waivers and be available to sign with the Niners as a free agent.

Neither of those options appears to be in San Francisco’s plans.

“We look into everything, but that would surprise me right now,” head coach Kyle Shanahan said. “We’ve got to discuss more this afternoon and stuff. I’ve always been a fan of his, but I feel really good about our players. We’ll look into everything, but I feel pretty good with where we’re at right now.”

The Niners signed veteran quarterback Josh Johnson on Sunday night, who has spent time with the organization in past years.

“Just having him here in 2020 for that last month of the year, we got to see a lot of him just as a player, which we liked the player but more importantly we really liked the guy,” Shanahan said. “We feel fortunate to get him back here.”

Mayfield was released Monday after being acquired by Carolina in the offseason in a trade with the Cleveland Browns.

Mayfield, who won the starting quarterback in Carolina in the offseason before suffering a high ankle sprain in Week 5, was replaced by Sam Darnold following the Panthers’ Week 11 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

“There’s a lot of things up in the air for the future here, so I don’t really know,’’ Mayfield said after being benched. “I’m doing what I can, what I can control. I know how my teammates feel about me and how I’ve handled things here. So, I can leave here with my head held high and understand that I did everything I could.’’