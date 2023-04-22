49ers’ Taybor Pepper calls Elon Musk a ‘little b—-‘ after losing verification, takes his Twitter private

Plenty of people out there are fine without their blue checkmarks on Twitter, but a member of the San Francisco 49ers is not happy.

Long snapper Taybor Pepper is one of the many who have not paid Elon Musk for Twitter Blue. So, he lost his verification Thursday.

Pepper aired his grievances with the social media site’s owner.

“That little b–ch @elonmusk finally did it, he took away my check mark. I’m never gonna pay for this s–t platform btw. #BelugaWhaleLookinAss,” he tweeted, via the New York Post.

Shortly after sending the tweet, he made his account private.

Plenty of A-listers, including former President Trump, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Beyonce and others lost their blue checkmarks. And they don’t seem in much of a rush to pay Musk $8 a month to keep it.

LeBron James still has his blue verification despite saying previously he would not pay for it. Musk revealed he was “paying for a few personally.“

Under the revamped system, only government accounts, such as President Biden’s official Twitter account, are eligible for free verification. Individuals and businesses, regardless of how prominent, will no longer have a blue check mark unless they pay Twitter.

Musk had long teased that people would lose the checkmark after he bought Twitter for $44 billion. He officially became the owner and CEO of Twitter Oct. 27, 2022.