49ers’ Trent Williams compares rookie Brock Purdy to Hall of Fame quarterback

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan described rookie quarterback Brock Purdy on Wednesday as a “quiet” guy with a “good edge,” but veteran left tackle Trent Williams painted a very different picture.

“Mr. Irrelevant” has quickly become the focus of the 49ers’ offense after taking over for starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who sustained a season-ending injury early on in last Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins.

Purdy went 25 of 37 for 210 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Niners to a 33-17 victory and win his teammates over in the process.

“He carries himself the same way,” Shanahan said Wednesday of Purdy’s demeanor after the win. “Brock’s got a good edge to him. He’s quiet, but I think he’s more respectful just being the younger guy in the room. You can tell how the rookies gravitate to him. He’s got good command over them.”

“Our scout team from [LB] Fred [Warner] and all those guys, they love him. He’s aggressive over there. He is not shy in anything he does, but he’s fit in with our team well, and he’s understood his role, and now it’s gotten a lot bigger, but I don’t think he changed that. He just keeps being him, and we’ll see how it plays out.”

Williams would certainly agree that Purdy does have a place in the locker room, but he took it a step further in comparing the last-round draft pick to a Hall of Famer.

“You would think he’s been in the league 15 years,” he told NFL Media in the locker room Wednesday. “If you’re talking, he’ll say, ‘Shut your a– up.’ He ain’t no timid rookie feeling his way around. He will get on your a–.”

“You would think he’s like Peyton Manning or something. Wide receivers not running, you’ll hear him cussing a wide receiver out.”

Purdy’s biggest test will come this week as he prepares to take on seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady.

“Everybody is rooting for [Purdy],” wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk added. “We all want him to do good, of course for the sake of the team but for him as well.”