5 apply for upcoming vacancy in Tennessee Supreme Court

Five people have applied for a Tennessee Supreme Court seat that will open up in the summer.

A court news release says the applicants are Kristi M. Davis, Tom Greenholtz, John C. Rambo, Michael Richardson and Dwight E. Tarwater.

Davis is a judge on the Tennessee Court of Appeals from Knoxville. Greenholtz is a judge on the Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals from Ooltewah.

Rambo is a state chancery court judge from Jonesborough. Richardson is a trial attorney from Ooltewah with a sole practice. Tarwater is a law firm partner from Knoxville and previously was former Gov. Bill Haslam’s general counsel.

They hope to replace Justice Sharon Lee, the only justice appointed by a Democrat remaining on the five-member court. She is retiring in August.

The Governor’s Council for Judicial Appointments will interview applicants Jan. 4 in Knoxville. That panel will recommend finalists. Republican Gov. Bill Lee will make the final selection.