5 injured in coastal Georgia shooting during house gathering

Five people were injured by gunfire early Friday at a home in coastal Georgia, according to police.

Glynn County police officers were called just before 1 a.m. Friday to a house where they found one person shot amid a large gathering, the department said in a news release. Investigators soon learned four other people shot at the same location were being treated at a local hospital.

THE HONOR FOUNDATION HELPS AMERICA’S HIGHLY TRAINED MILITARY SUCCEED ‘ON THE OTHER SIDE OF THE UNIFORM’

The wounded were all between the ages of 18 and 21, and four of them had injuries considered non-life-threatening, police said.

No other details about the shootings were released, and police announced no arrests.

The shootings occurred in a neighborhood just outside the port city of Brunswick, about 70 miles south of Savannah.