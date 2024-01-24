5 members of Hockey Canada’s 2018 World Juniors team told to surrender to police in sex assault case: report

Five members of the 2018 world junior hockey gold medal team have been told to surrender to law enforcement in Canada to face sexual assault charges, according to a report.

The five players, who have not been identified, are connected to a 2022 complaint in which a woman, identified only as “E.M.,” alleged that she was sexually assaulted by several members of the team in a hotel room following a Hockey Canada gala event held in 2018 to honor their win at the World Junior Ice Hockey Championship, The Globe and Mail reported Wednesday.

Two sources told the Canadian newspaper that five members of that team were asked to surrender to police in London, Ontario. They have reportedly not been charged with any crimes.

London Police declined the outlet’s request for comment.

“We are unable to provide an update at this time. When there is further information to share regarding this investigation, we will be in contact with media outlets.”

London Police did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

The complaint, which was quietly settled in 2022, alleged that E.M. met some of the players at a bar and later engaged in consensual sexual acts with one player at a hotel room, according to a report from The Globe and Mail.

The complaint continued that seven other members of the team then entered the room and she was “subjected to further sexual assaults” despite her protests.

TSN reported that a settlement was reached in May 2022 and that London Police reopened their investigation the following month after a previous investigation in February 2019 resulted in no charges.

Subsequently, additional sexual assault allegations and previous settlements surfaced – further rocking Hockey Canada. The scandal saw a significant fallout, including the loss of sponsors and the federal government briefly cutting off funding. The board of directors also resigned and a new president and chief executive officer was named over the summer.

Hockey Canada did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.