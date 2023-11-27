5-year-old girl dies, search suspended for grandfather after wave sweeps them out to sea at California beach

A 5-year-old girl who was caught in a rogue wave and swept into the ocean with her grandfather off the coast of Northern California has died in a hospital, while rescuers have suspended the search for the missing man, officials said Sunday.

The pair were on Martins Beach in Half Moon Bay on Saturday when the wave swept them into the sea around 1 p.m., the U.S. Coast Guard Northern California said. The city is located about 30 miles south of San Francisco.

San Mateo County Fire personnel initially rescued the 5-year-old girl from the water, but she was rushed to a nearby hospital and pronounced deceased, the Coast Guard confirmed.

The search for the 54-year-old man was suspended after crews scoured 100 square miles over 22 hours, officials said.

COLORADO HIKERS FIND LOST DOG ON MOUNTAIN TRAIL 2 MONTHS AFTER PET WENT MISSING

“The decision to suspend search efforts is one of the hardest decisions to make, but our crews searched for nearly 24 hours without any sightings of the missing person,” said Capt. Jordan Baldueza, deputy commander of Coast Guard Sector San Francisco. “Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends affected by this very tragic event.”

Coast Guard officials confirmed to FOX2 KTVU that the man and girl were grandfather and granddaughter. Their identities have not been publicly released.

FAMILY OF 5 DRAMATICALLY RESCUED FROM COLORADO MOUNTAINS AMID PLUMMETING TEMPS

The National Weather Service warned of an increased risk of dangerous rip currents and sneaker waves along Bay Area shores Saturday and early Sunday.

“Stay out of the water today,” NWS Bay Area posted Saturday on X. “Long period swell and big tidal swings means a lot of water will be moving at the coast and in the Bay. Enjoy from a safe distance and keep our rescue swimmers safe.”

The agency advised the public to “Never Turn Your Back On The Ocean” as unexpected waves could sweep beachgoers into the sea.