5-year-old Wisconsin girl dies after she was shot at home in Green Bay

A 5-year-old girl who was shot at a Green Bay home has died, police said Tuesday.

Officers responded to a weapons call at an eastside residence about 5 p.m. Monday.

The child was taken to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead, WLUK-TV reported.

MASSIVE EXPLOSION AT WISCONSIN BONFIRE INJURES UP TO 40 PEOPLE, SOME CRITICAL

Police say they are looking to speak with a 35-year-old Green Bay man as a person of interest in the case.

No additional details were released.