$50K reward offered to help find mother kidnapped while jogging

The family of a Memphis, Tennessee woman who was kidnaped on Friday while jogging has posted a $50,000 award for information that aids authorities to arrest those responsible.

Memphis Police are searching for 34-year-old Eliza Fletcher, who was reportedly kidnaped early Friday morning while out for her usual morning jog near the University of Memphis.

Her family is offering $50,000 to anyone who comes forward with information that helps authorities find the person responsible for her abduction.

“We look forward to Eliza’s safe return and hope that this award will help police capture those who committed this crime” Fletcher’s family said in a statement to FOX 13.

According to the Memphis Police Department, at around 7:45 a.m., officers were dispatched to assist UoM officers regarding a missing person.

Officers were told a woman, identified as Eliza Fletcher, 34, was jogging in the area at around 4:30 a.m. when an unknown person approached her.

According to MPD, she was reportedly forced into an SUV and taken away.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) and Memphis Police Department are assisting campus police in the investigation. Anyone with information should call 911 immediately or call (901) 528-CASH.