CHRISTOPHER SMITH / Image courtesy DSP

Delaware State Police arrested 41-year-old Christopher Smith of Millsboro, DE for drugs and weapons charges following an incident Friday morning.

On April 29, 2022 at approximately 9:50 a.m., troopers responded to the 28000 block of Mount Joy Road in Millsboro to assist Probation and Parole officers with an administrative probation search of Christopher Smith’s property. During the search, probation officers located a Remington shotgun, a Harrington & Richardson Arms rifle, approximately 10.52 grams of crack cocaine, approximately 1.68 grams of cocaine, numerous rounds of ammunition, drug paraphernalia, and more than $3,600 in suspected drug proceeds. Smith is a convicted felon prohibited from possessing firearms and/or ammunition. Four juveniles were also discovered to be living at the property.

Smith was transported to Troop 4 and charged with the following crimes:

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony) – 2 counts

Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance in a Tier 2 Quantity (Felony)

Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (Felony) – 2 counts

Possession of Ammunition by a Person Prohibited (Felony) – 7 counts

Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)

Possession of a Firearm While Possessing a Controlled Substance (Felony) – 2 counts

Endangering the Welfare of a Child – 4 counts

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – 3 counts

Smith was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court # 2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $159,001 cash bond.