Gold Alert Issued by Dover PD for Camden Woman

Image courtesy Dover Police

Dover Police have issued a Gold Alert for an 18 year old woman from Camden. Police say Emma Thomas suffers from a condition that may pose a risk to her health and safety if not properly monitored and treated. Thomas is white, 5′ 4” and 120 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen in the area of the Super Lodge Motel on Monday (Feb 20, 2023) wearing a maroon shirt, black pants and gray and black New Balance sneakers.

If you have information on her whereabouts – contact Dover Police at 302-736-7111 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.