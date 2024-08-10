Gold Alert Issued for Lincoln Woman

A Gold Alert has been issued for Brandy Ridgeway of Lincoln. The 49 year old woman was last seen on Johnson Road in Lincoln around 11:50pm on Thursday. Attempts to contact or locate her have been unsuccessful and there is concern for her safety.

Ridgeway is 5′ 1” and 135 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, blue sweatpants and brown Uggs boots. Ridgeway is driving a 1995 white Tahoe with DE tags (PC43961). She may be in the Dover area.

If you have information on Ridgeway’s whereabouts – contact Troop 7 at 302-644-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.