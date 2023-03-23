6 Maryland highway workers killed when Acura flips in Baltimore work zone

Six highway workers have been killed in Maryland after a car plowed through a construction zone, state police say.

The fatal accident happened Wednesday afternoon along Interstate 695 in Baltimore County following a collision that occurred between two vehicles while one was trying to change lanes, according to the Maryland State Police.

“Emergency medical service personnel pronounced six people deceased at the scene,” Maryland State Police said in a statement, identifying the driver involved as Lisa Adrienna Lea, 54, of Randallstown.

“The preliminary investigation indicates the driver of the Acura, later identified as Lea, was traveling in lane 2 at about 12:40 p.m. this afternoon when she attempted to change lanes,” police said. “As Lea attempted to move into lane 1, police believe her vehicle struck the front corner panel on the passenger side of [a] Volkswagen. Crash Team investigators believe this caused the Acura to lose control and subsequently travel into the work zone.”

The identities of the victims have not been publicly released, but Maryland State Police told Fox News Digital on Thursday that it is planning to disclose that information shortly.

Lea was taken to a local hospital to receive medical treatment following the crash, while the driver of the Volkswagen, identified by police as 20-year-old Melachi Brown of Windsor Mill, did not report any injuries and remained near the scene after the collision.

“Charges are pending the outcome of the investigation and consultation with the Baltimore County State’s Attorney,” Maryland State Police said.

Aerial images taken from the scene showed the Acura car overturned in between both sides of Interstate 695.

Baltimore Gov. Wes Moore said in a tweet that “My heart goes out to the victims and the families affected by the tragic crash on the 695 beltway this afternoon.”

“My office is in touch with local authorities and will continue to monitor the situation,” he added.

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski said “On behalf of all the residents of Baltimore County, we offer our sincere condolences to the families, friends, and loved ones of those who have lost their lives in today’s tragic crash and my prayers remain with those injured in this horrific incident.”

Following the crash, the highway was closed in both directions. It reopened hours later.

“I am so sorry to hear about the tragic loss of life,” Maryland Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller said. “My heart goes out to the victims and their families. Let us work together to promote greater road safety.”