64-year-old Illinois man offered thousands to have former business partner killed with bow and arrow: police

A 64-year-old Illinois man is facing criminal charges for planning the murder of his former business partner in Florida with a crossbow and arrow, according to authorities.

In a press release, prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri said Ben Patrick Mullavey, 64, offered up to $10,000 for the murder.

Mullavey said his partner owed him $200,000, and legal proceedings to get that money back were not going well, according to the affidavit.

Authorities stated that Mullavey tried hiring a man to carry out the murder and drove to Sikeston, Missouri, to meet with him to discuss the plan.

During the meeting, Mullavy provided the man with the name and description of his former business partner, as well as instructions on how he wanted the murder carried out.

Mullavy then proceeded to supply the hit man with $1,000 as a “prepayment,” money to cover other expenses, directions to a restaurant next to the victim’s wine bar, and a Florida license plate to help him blend in, along with the unusual murder weapon.

If convicted, Mullavey faces up to ten years in federal prison, a $250,000 fine, or both.