7-11 employee takes matters into own hands, beats would-be robber with stick until he cries, leaves store

Two 7-11 employees found themselves part of a viral video this week after they turned the tables on a man brazenly stealing cigarettes from their California store and beat him with a stick until he began crying for mercy.

In the video, shared by the social media user @yo_folkers with a geotag for the city of Stockton, California, a black man with a blue t-shirt over his face can be seen throwing boxes of cigarettes into a trash can at a 7-11 location, Fox Los Angeles reported.

“Just let him go. There ain’t nothing you can do,” the man filming the video can be heard saying, adding that the workers shouldn’t intervene, because insurance will pay for their losses.

“Can I get a Swisher?” the man filming the incident asked, to no avail.

At one point, the suspect threatened to shoot the people inside.

The suspect then attempted to squeeze by one of the workers, and the two locked arms and began to scuffle. Then, a second employee with a stick walked up to the suspect and began beating him with it.

After being struck several times with a stick, the suspect is escorted out of the store by the man who filmed the incident.

“This is what happens when authorities won’t, or can’t, enforce the law and some citizens decide they’ve had enough,” Fox News senior political analyst Brit Hume tweeted.