7 Michigan State football players charged with assault after brawl with Michigan players

Seven Michigan State football players have been charged with assault stemming from their roles of a brawl against University of Michigan players after their game on Oct. 29.

Khary Crump was charged with one count of felonious assault, while Itayvion “Tank” Brown, Angelo Grose, Justin White, Brandon Wright, and Zion Young were each charged with one count of aggravated assault, a misdemeanor. Jacoby Windmon was charged with the misdemeanor of assault and battery.

After the Wolverines beat the Spartans 29-7 at the Big House, some Spartans appeared to rough up Wolverines defensive back Ja’Den McBurrows in the tunnel. Videos posted to social media appeared to show at least three Michigan State players pushing, punching and kicking McBurrows in and near a hallway that does not lead to either locker room. A second Michigan player was also attacked.

All seven Spartans that are facing charges were suspended for the incident, and Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh demanded “serious consequences” — the team also suspended Malcolm Jones.

“What happened in the tunnel was egregious,” Harbaugh said at the time. “Sickening to watch the videos, the ones that are on social media right now. Also, the ABC tunnel cam, it’s a higher elevation, it shows much more of what took place. There needs to be accountability. There needs to be a full, thorough, timely investigation. I can’t imagine this won’t result in criminal charges. The videos are bad. And it’s clear what transpired. It seems very open and shut.”

“There should be serious consequences for the many individuals that are culpable,” he added.

Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker made his weekly radio appearance a few days after the brawl, and had to have extra security due to “excessive backlash and death threats,” according to a report.

The Spartans will face No. 11 Penn State in State College on Saturday, while No. 3 Michigan will travel to Columbus for The Game against No. 2 Ohio State — it’s the first time the two rivals will face each other while both unbeaten since 2006’s classic, which was deemed the Game of the Century.