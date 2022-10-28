7-year-old in Boston brings gun to school

Police and school officials in Boston are trying to figure out how a 7-year-old child managed to bring a loaded gun to a city school.

Police responded to UP Academy Holland in the city’s Dorchester neighborhood at about 3:30 p.m. Thursday for a report of a student with a firearm, police said in a statement on the department’s website. Responding officers confiscated the weapon.

No injuries were reported.

BOSTON SHOOTING LEAVES 14-YEAR-OLD BOY DEAD, 2ND JUVENILE INJURED

“I’m speechless. I don’t have the words. This is truly devastating,” Boston Public Schools Superintendent Mary Skipper said in a statement. “We have to ask ourselves how a very young student becomes in possession of and gains access to a firearm.”

Mayor Michelle Wu pledged to hold the person who allowed the child access to the gun accountable.

“No child should be near a weapon, much less directly endangered at such a young age,” she said.

No additional information was released.

VIDEO SHOWS UTAH CHILD, 4, SHOOT AT POLICE OUTSIDE MCDONALD’S DRIVE-THRU

“The Boston Police Department is focused on the proliferation of guns in our city and keeping access to them away from the youngest among us needs to be a priority for everyone,” Police Commissioner Michael Cox said.

The school has about 770 students from kindergarten through fifth grade, according to its website.

Police are still investigating.