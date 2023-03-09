7-year-old son of Chicago firefighter dies in house fire

A 7-year-old boy critically injured earlier this week in a blaze at a firefighter’s home on Chicago’s northwest side has died.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified the child Thursday as Ezra Stewart.

The boy, his 34-year-old mother and his two sisters — ages 2 and 7 — suffered from smoke inhalation and were rushed to hospitals Tuesday night after being rescued from the burning home. He was pronounced dead Wednesday evening.

CHICAGO FIREMAN’S WIFE, CHILDREN HOSPITALIZED AFTER HOUSEFIRE

Fire officials have said the victims are the wife and children of a Chicago firefighter who was on-duty when the blaze was reported at his home. The firefighter rushed home after hearing his address broadcast over a scanner, fire department spokesman Larry Langford said.

Police said the fire started accidentally in the kitchen.