76ers fan claps back at trolls who said his fiancée, a Sixers dancer, is out of his league

During a stoppage in Friday night’s Los Angeles Clippers-Philadelphia 76ers matchup, a 76ers dancer was surprised by her now-fiancé, as he proposed to her on the court.

Chris Girard surprised Jackie Murtha by popping out of a onesie during the in-game entertainment, and she immediately sensed that something was happening.

Sure enough, Girard got on one knee, Murtha said yes, and the now-engaged couple shared a kiss.

As the engagement went viral into the night, the trolls came out against Girard.

Sure, Girard may not have the looks or build of, say, Zac Efron, but that didn’t stop social media from blasting him viciously.

One Twitter user joked that the engagement was part of the Make-A-Wish Foundation, and another asked whether Girard donated his kidney to the dancer.

Other users kept it a little less harsh, simply calling him a dork or asking how the two wound up together.

But at the end of the day, it all sound like jealousy, and Girard knows he’s winning.

Girard took the hate in stride.

“DEAR COMMENT SECTION: I KNOW SHE’S OUT OF MY LEAGUE. I AM JUST HAPPY TO BE HERE,” he tweeted afterward.

“Thank god I’m funny,” he said in another tweet.

Oh, and the Sixers were able to come away with a 119-114 victory to improve to 19-12 on the season, making it an even sweeter night for the couple.