76ers’ James Harden to miss a month due to foot injury: report

Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden is reportedly expected to be sidelined for roughly one month due to a right foot tendon strain.

The 2018 NBA MVP appeared to suffer the injury Wednesday night during the Sixers-Wizards game at Capital One Arena, according to The Associated Press.

Harden stumbled during a drive to the basket and grimaced in pain. He eventually returned to the game and finished the night with 24 points.

The 76ers sit at 4-5 on the young NBA season and are scheduled to return home Friday for a matchup against the New York Knicks.

Harden’s fellow All-Star and teammate Joel Embiid has missed games this season due an illness.

Sixers head coach Doc Rivers said Emiid has been away from the team this week due to the flu.

The five-time All-Star center is averaging 27.2 points and 9.5 rebounds on the season. Embiid did not play in Philadelphia’s game Monday against Washington.

Harden averaged 22 points and 10 assists through the first nine games of the season. He had issues with tightness in his hamstring last season.

The Sixers play six of their next seven games at home.

Harden was traded to the Sixers in February in a blockbuster deal that sent Ben Simmons to the Nets.

In Harden’s 2017-18 MVP season, he averaged at least 20 points, eight assists, five rebounds and 1.7 steals, numbers previously matched by only Michael Jordan.

Harden led the league in scoring, 3-pointers and 50-point games with four that season and led the Rockets to an NBA-best 65 wins.

The Sixers have not provided an estimate of how much time Harden could miss.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.