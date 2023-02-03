76ers’ James Harden unhappy with NBA All-Star Game snub

Philadelphia 76ers star guard James Harden has been named to every All-Star Game since the 2012-2013 season, but his streak has ended.

The NBA announced the All-Star Game reserves on Thursday, and Harden, who has gone to 10 straight, was not on the roster.

And he wasn’t too happy upon learning the news.

Harden posted on his Instagram Story a simple response:

“The disrespect,” he wrote.

To Harden’s credit, his numbers this season with the Sixers are very similar to what he’s been putting up in his previous seasons. Harden is averaging 21.4 points, 11 assists and 6.4 rebounds.

Harden’s 11.0 assists would be leading the NBA, however, he’s not listed among the leaders because he’s only played 56.5% of the Sixers’ contests (34).

For a player to be eligible for the stat leaders list, they must have played at least 70% of games.

One of the guards that made it over Harden was Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton, who is the official assists leader in the league with 10.2 average per game along with 20.2 points and 4.0 rebounds.

Milwaukee Bucks’ Jrue Holiday, who is averaging 19.4 points, 7.2 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game, was also named to the reserves.

Harden’s star teammate, Joel Embiid, who leads the NBA in points per game with 33.5, wasn’t too happy that he wasn’t named to the starter’s list either. While he is a reserve, Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brooklyn Nets sharpshooter Kevin Durant are the starting big men for the Eastern Conference.

Nets’ Kyrie Irving, Cleveland Cavaliers’ Donovan Mitchell and Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum round out the starters for the East.

Rounding out the reserves for the East is Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo, Celtics forward Jaylen Brown, Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan and New York Knicks forward Julius Randle.