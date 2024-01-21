76ers’ Joel Embiid draws inspiration from Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards with backboard dunk

NBA star Anthony Edwards delivered a highlight reel worthy off-the-backboard alley-oop to himself during the Minnesota Timberwolves’ win over the Memphis Grizzlies Thursday night.

League reigning MVP Joel Embiid took notice of Edwards’ impressive dunk and attempted to replicate it during the 76ers’ victory over the Orlando Magic a day later.

In the second quarter Friday, Embiid picked up his dribble near the free throw line and tossed the ball toward the backboard, grabbed it in midair and finished with a forceful dunk.

Edwards’ impressive display of athleticism also involved the 22-year-old hurling the ball at the glass from the foul line and finishing with a two-handed slam.

“That was crazy, man,” Edwards said Thursday night. “That was probably the best dunk of my career.”

Embiid later confirmed that while it was not his first time pulling off a self alley-oop, his most recent attempt was a tribute to one of his favorite NBA players.

“I’m not going to lie. Obviously, I’ve done it before. It’s not the first time. I like to challenge myself,” Embiid said. “Anthony Edwards is one of my top three favorite players in the league. He’s up there. … I mean dude is so nice. I saw it last night. I was like, ‘Well, if he can do it, why can’t I do it too?’ I’m a big fan of his.”

Embiid finished Friday’s game with 36 points, extending his streak of games with 30 or more points to 19. The Sixers’ star center is averaging a league-best 35.1 points per game this season.

Edwards is averaging 26.1 points and 5.4 rebounds in 38 games this season. The 2020 No. 1 overall draft pick was named to the NBA All-Star team for the first time in his career last year.

Thursday’s win improved the Timberwolves to 30-11. Minnesota hosts the Oklahoma City Thunder Saturday night. The Sixers sit in the third spot in the Eastern Conference standings and take on the Charlotte Hornets Saturday.