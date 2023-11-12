76ers’ Kelly Oubre Jr. hospitalized after being struck by vehicle

76ers’ Kelly Oubre Jr. was hospitalized on Saturday night after being struck by a motor vehicle in Philadelphia, a team spokesperson confirmed to Fox News Digital.

Originally reported by ESPN, Oubre was a pedestrian when he was hit in Center City, the cite of the team’s proposed future arena, and is receiving treatment at a local hospital where he is in stable condition.

Oubre signed with the 76ers in September after spending his previous two seasons with the Charlotte Hornets.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Oubre was the 15th overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft by the Atlanta Hawks, but his draft rights were traded to the Washington Wizards.

The 27-year-old spent his first three-and-a-half seasons with the Wizards until he was traded to the Phoenix Suns in 2019. Oubre was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2020, but didn’t play for them, as he was promptly sent him to the Golden State Warriors, where he played one season.

DALLAS MAVERICKS ANALYST DELIVERS MIC-DROPPING CRITICISM OF JAMES HARDEN: ‘YOU’RE THE PROBLEM’

Oubre signed a two-year deal with Charlotte ahead of the 2021-22 season.

He averages 12.8 points per game in his career, but last year, he dropped a career-best 20.3 per contest.

The former Kansas Jayhawk is putting up 16.3 points and 5.1 rebounds per game in his first season with Philly, averaging 29.0 minutes per game and getting five starts in his eight games played. He’s shooting 50.0% from the floor and 37.5% from deep.

The Sixers beat the Detroit Pistons, 114-106, on Friday as part of the NBA In-Season Tournament and will host the Indiana Pacers on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.