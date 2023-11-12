76ers’ Kelly Oubre Jr suffers broken rib after getting hit by car; police say driver fled scene

Philadelphia 76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. suffered a broken rib on Saturday night when he was struck by a vehicle in the Center City neighborhood, officials said.

Oubre was taken to a hospital in stable condition and was released hours later. The 76ers ruled him out for Sunday’s game and said he would be re-evaluated in about a week.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Authorities in Philadelphia said Oubre was walking near his home at around 7:20 p.m. ET when a vehicle traveling in his same direction “at a high rate of speed” tried to turn south onto the street he was crossing. Police said the vehicle hit him “in the upper chest area with the driver-side mirror.”

The vehicle, described as a silver color car, kept going and fled the scene, police said. Oubre also suffered injuries to his “hip and right leg,” police said.

Oubre signed with the 76ers in September after spending his previous two seasons with the Charlotte Hornets.

HEAT STAR JIMMY BUTLER CLAPS BACK AT COURTSIDE HECKLER: ‘I BOUGHT MY HOUSE IN CASH’

Oubre was the 15th overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft by the Atlanta Hawks, but his draft rights were traded to the Washington Wizards.

The 27-year-old spent his first three-and-a-half seasons with the Wizards until he was traded to the Phoenix Suns in 2019. Oubre was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2020, but didn’t play for them, as he was promptly sent to the Golden State Warriors, where he played one season.

Oubre signed a two-year deal with Charlotte ahead of the 2021-22 season.

He averages 12.8 points per game in his career, but last year, he dropped a career-best 20.3 per contest.

The former Kansas Jayhawks star is putting up 16.3 points and 5.1 rebounds per game in his first season with Philly, averaging 29 minutes per game and getting five starts in his eight games played. He’s shooting 50% from the floor and 37.5% from deep.

Fox News’ Ryan Morik and the AP contributed to this report.