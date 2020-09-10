9/11 ceremonies reimagined amid pandemic, as rebuilt World Trade Center faces coronavirus economic threat

With the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on Friday, the rebuilt World Trade Center has been threatened anew by the coronavirus. Families of those killed and survivors question whether Americans are keeping their promise to “Never Forget,” as the annual remembrance ceremony, like many other rituals, will be reimagined this year due to pandemic-era precautions on gatherings.
Home NEWS FOX NEWS NATIONAL 9/11 ceremonies reimagined amid pandemic, as rebuilt World Trade Center faces coronavirus...