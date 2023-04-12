911 dispatcher’s trove of steamy sexts to cops exposed by jilted husband as department lands in hot water

A Texas 911 dispatcher was put on unpaid leave after her steamy texts with at least seven police officers were exposed by her husband, reports said.

Dispatcher Krystle Perez exchanged texts with six Bexar County Sheriff’s Office officials and one Converse city police officer, according to News 4 San Antonio.

Bexar Sgt. Renaldo Salinas and deputy Juan Leal were also put on unpaid administrative leave after Perez’s husband’s discovered the sordid communications, the outlet reported.

Sheriff Javier Salazar said the employees have denied having sex or carrying out inappropriate relationships while on the job.

Perez’s husband, Giancarlo Perez, discovered the text exchanges last year and handed screenshots over to the department’s internal affairs, which sparked an investigation. He also provided the texts to the local news outlet, which reported that many of them were too steamy to publish.

TENNESSEE POLICE FIRED AFTER WILD ACCUSATIONS OF COP THREESOME, ON-DUTY SEXUAL ESCAPADES

Texts that were published include one where Salinas allegedly texted Perez: “I feel so Hot and Sexy when…”

“I can feel it all of it and I love it,” Perez said.

“We need another hotel day,” Salinas added.

Another text exchange showed Leal allegedly telling Perez: “I can’t wait for us to be naked and us caressing each other and then kissing each other all over.”

“[Expletive] yes!” Perez responded.

Giancarlo Perez said the discovery of the texts left him “in disbelief.”

“She was the love of my life, and it was very distraught, heartbreaking, I was in disbelief,” he told News 4 San Antonio.

MICHIGAN COPS FACE WILD CLAIMS THEY BET ON SEX FROM COP DUBBED ‘LAWSUIT WAITING TO HAPPEN’: REPORT

“They use emojis to reference body parts, they talk about kissing, making out and these sexual connections,” Giancarlo Perez added.

Many of the text screenshots don’t include time stamps, so it’s unclear if the messages were sent while the officials were on duty. However, one text shows Salinas allegedly tell Perez at 10:20 p.m. one evening: “I get off at midnight, came in early.”

Sheriff’s deputy Jason Jarvis is facing a proposed suspension of 30 days for his alleged involvement in the sexting scandal, and his wife has already said she plans to divorce him, according to the outlet.

WILD SEX CLAIMS REVEALED AT ‘CUSHIEST’ PRISON AS 18 FEMALE GUARDS FIRED, QUIT: REPORT

“These are people that are supposed to be protecting us, serving and making sure the community is safe, and instead they’re busy setting up affairs, they’re busy setting up appointments to basically have sexual relations,” jilted spouse Jessica Jarvis said, adding that her husband allegedly admitted to an affair with Perez.

The investigation is ongoing and more law enforcement officials could face reprimand, according to News 4 San Antonio. It does not appear anyone broke the law amid the scandal, but they may have violated Bexar County Sheriff’s Office policies.

“Certainly, the case is being taken seriously and quite frankly, I believe it’s quite possible some people are going to lose their career as a result of this,” the sheriff said.